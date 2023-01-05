Two people died in New Bern house fire last week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern officials have confirmed that two people died in a house fire that occurred a week ago.

The fire happened last Thursday at a home on Meadow Street and two people inside were injured.

The city’s public information officer told WITN that homeowner Timothy Gibbons, 69, died late Thursday evening at CarolinaEast Medical Center, while 72-year-old Elizabeth Perry died early Friday morning.

The fire started when an outdoor heating source was placed too close to the house, the city said. The one-story home had no working smoke detectors.

