Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon.

Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured. Harrell says they can still stay in the home but can’t use half of it.

He also says a tree fell on a vehicle on Highway 241.

In Kenansville, a large metal garage/warehouse structure lifted up and was blown into the road in the 1200 block of Lanefield Road. Several trees are also down in that area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.