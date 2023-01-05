Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County

Home damaged in Wednesday storms
Home damaged in Wednesday storms(Jerry Harrell)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon.

Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured. Harrell says they can still stay in the home but can’t use half of it.

He also says a tree fell on a vehicle on Highway 241.

In Kenansville, a large metal garage/warehouse structure lifted up and was blown into the road in the 1200 block of Lanefield Road. Several trees are also down in that area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savion Moore
Teenager charged in Greenville New Year’s Day murder
Pickup and tractor-trailer involved in Pitt County accident
Update: No serious injuries in accident involving pickup and tractor-trailer
This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Malachi...
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Danielle Small
Woman arrested after shooting man in the face during argument

Latest News

Sudden death of PCS Exceptional Students teacher
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
ENC political leaders weigh in on House Speaker vote
Possible tornado in Aurora
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
The gym roof received significant damage this afternoon.
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School