Speedway employee arrested, charged with felony larceny

Mickayla Greene arrested on felony grand larceny charges
Mickayla Greene arrested on felony grand larceny charges
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gas station employee in Lenoir County is arrested for stealing several gift cards worth over $1,000.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Mickayla Greene was arrested Wednesday after the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of larceny by an employee at the Speedway on 1660 Highway 1155.

After reviewing video evidence, they arrested Greene, who allegedly stole several Visa gift cards worth more than $1,000.

Greene was charged with two counts of felony larceny by an employee. She received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

