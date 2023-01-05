PETA offering reward in Edgecombe County dead dogs case

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - PETA is offering a reward after three dogs were found dead along an Edgecombe County road.

Edgecombe County deputies said it appeared that the dogs were been starved to death and dumped.

The animals were found around 2:30 pm Sunday on Baker Street Extension just outside of Tarboro.

They say the dogs did not have anything to identify them or microchips.

PETA, an animal advocacy group, is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“These dogs’ prominent ribs and hipbones tell of just a fraction of their long-term suffering,” says PETA Director Heather Carlson. “Other animals in the culprit’s custody could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward right away.”

If you have any information you can call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit at 252-641-7911.

