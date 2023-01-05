Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.

The Crime Scene Investigation Unit is normally busy, with around 50,000 pieces of property and evidence to sift through. Everything from bikes to generators to even ATMs. And then, there are some strange items.

Meredith Jones, the evidence manager, says, “The wildest thing that ever has come into me or I’ve had to deal with here, because we do deal with approximately 50,000 pieces of property and evidence on a daily, was probably a bear paw.”

Lieutenant Dave Evans, from the CSI Unit, told us the craziest thing he has seen as well. “Currently we have two skulls, human skulls, and believe it or not we have three urns, human ashes.”

Those items will not be part of the auction of course.

If you believe you have lost an item, Jones told us, “I’ll be more than happy to answer their questions if they call me about their property. I try to be as transparent as possible and try to direct them as best I can so it’s not such an arduous process to get through.”

The unit does shred government ID’s, driver’s licenses, and any other important/sensitive documents that have not been claimed within the allotted amount of time.

Lt. Evans told us about some of the property they do have. “A lot of it is found property. People lose their wallet, and someone finds it. We have been getting a lot of found guns which none have really been tied back to crimes, but just weird. People, believe it or not, leave their guns on top of cars, drive off, they fall off and they forget where they lost it.”

Found property is held for 180 days, bicycles for 60 days, and if any items are involved in a criminal case those items have to wait until the case is wrapped up.

The department also sends out letters to those who have property at the sheriff’s office.

The items that remain unclaimed will be put up for auction, likely at the end of February.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.