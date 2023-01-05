Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.(Sac County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after officers found several dead animals inside freezers in an Iowa home, according to the Sac City Police Department.

Officers were called to investigate an alleged case of animal abuse on Jan. 1.

During a search of the home, authorities found two dead dogs in freezers and two dead cats in the residence. Officials did not say how the animals died.

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sudden death of PCS Exceptional Students teacher
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
Pickup and tractor-trailer involved in Pitt County accident
Update: No serious injuries in accident involving pickup and tractor-trailer
The gym roof received significant damage this afternoon.
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
Troy Chance
Fentanyl bust nets $3 million bond for Havelock man
The North Carolina Cash 5 logo
Beaufort County woman celebrates $225k Cash 5 jackpot

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
LIVE: Biden to migrants: ‘Do not just show up at the border’
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy: GOP wants ‘solution’ as speaker pressure builds
Chiali Bunn, Genaro Padin
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car