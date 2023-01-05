NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week.

Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road.

The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road and will allow for further expansion of Commerce Road and Piney Green Road. They also say that barriers and signs will be placed to help guide drivers as well.

University Drive will be closed to through traffic headed towards Fairway Drive during this time and the detour routes will be marked from Highway 17.

