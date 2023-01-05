NC State men’s basketball rolls over #16 Duke

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Terquavion Smith scored 24 points to help North Carolina State beat No. 16 Duke 84-60 on Wednesday night. Jarkel Joiner added 21 points and nine assists for the Wolfpack. N.C. State jumped all over Duke early by scoring the game’s first 15 points in what became a shocking romp.

N.C. State shot 47% and made 10 3-pointers, nine coming from its dynamic backcourt duo.

The Wolfpack also scored 30 points off 21 turnovers.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski scored 14 points to lead the Blue Devils, who shot 40%. It marked Duke’s second loss in as many road games this season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.