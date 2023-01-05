NC State men’s basketball rolls over #16 Duke

Farmville Central graduate Smith leads Pack to huge win
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Terquavion Smith scored 24 points to help North Carolina State beat No. 16 Duke 84-60 on Wednesday night. Jarkel Joiner added 21 points and nine assists for the Wolfpack. N.C. State jumped all over Duke early by scoring the game’s first 15 points in what became a shocking romp.

N.C. State shot 47% and made 10 3-pointers, nine coming from its dynamic backcourt duo.

The Wolfpack also scored 30 points off 21 turnovers.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski scored 14 points to lead the Blue Devils, who shot 40%. It marked Duke’s second loss in as many road games this season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup and tractor-trailer involved in Pitt County accident
Update: No serious injuries in accident involving pickup and tractor-trailer
Savion Moore
Teenager charged in Greenville New Year’s Day murder
This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Malachi...
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Danielle Small
Woman arrested after shooting man in the face during argument

Latest News

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt runs with the ball during the third quarter of an NFL...
NC State great Torry Holt finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
ECU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ECU women’s basketball picks up first conference win on the road
Conley boys beat Rose
D.H. Conley boys beat rival J.H. Rose, North Pitt girls get redemption win over South Central