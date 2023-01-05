NC State great Torry Holt finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, OHIO (AP) - Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Dwight Freeney are finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

The 15 modern-day players who will be considered later this month by the selection committee include returning finalists DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas and Andre Johnson.

Six other returning finalists were announced with Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Devin Hester, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne getting back to this stage.

Defensive backs Albert Lewis and Darren Woodson made it to this stage for the first time after previously being eliminated in the semifinal stage.

