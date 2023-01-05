National Weather Service to survey Bayview storm damage

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The National Weather Service will be in Bayview in Beaufort County Thursday to survey storm damage to determine if it may have been caused by a tornado.

Viewers sent in several pictures and video of snapped trees and power poles.

Law enforcement reported large pine trees twisted and broken with several powerlines down along Bayview Road in Bayview.

There have not been any reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.