National Weather Service says tornado likely touched down in Bayview

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The National Weather Service says a tornado likely touched down in Bayview Wednesday afternoon.

Residents this morning were cleaning up after the storm downed trees, powerlines, and caused debris to be scattered.

The worst damage appeared to be along Bayview Road. One resident said they saw a waterspout over the Pamlico River and the fast-moving funnel cloud then moved on land.

NWS Science and operation officer Ryan Ellis said after this morning’s survey, preliminary evidence indicated a tornado likely touched down. Ellis said there was evidence of circulation in that trees had fallen in several different directions, as opposed to straight-line winds.

Meteorologists say they will look at damage indicators to determine how strong the tornado was.

There were no reports of any injuries.

