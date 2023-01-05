National Weather Service says tornado likely touched down in Bayview

Storm damage in Bath-Bayview area
Storm damage in Bath-Bayview area(GK Pippin)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The National Weather Service says a tornado likely touched down in Bayview Wednesday afternoon.

Residents this morning were cleaning up after the storm downed trees, powerlines, and caused debris to be scattered.

The worst damage appeared to be along Bayview Road. One resident said they saw a waterspout over the Pamlico River and the fast-moving funnel cloud then moved on land.

NWS Science and operation officer Ryan Ellis said after this morning’s survey, preliminary evidence indicated a tornado likely touched down. Ellis said there was evidence of circulation in that trees had fallen in several different directions, as opposed to straight-line winds.

Meteorologists say they will look at damage indicators to determine how strong the tornado was.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sudden death of PCS Exceptional Students teacher
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
Pickup and tractor-trailer involved in Pitt County accident
Update: No serious injuries in accident involving pickup and tractor-trailer
The gym roof received significant damage this afternoon.
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
Troy Chance
Fentanyl bust nets $3 million bond for Havelock man
The North Carolina Cash 5 logo
Beaufort County woman celebrates $225k Cash 5 jackpot

Latest News

Mega Millions $940 million jackpot offers fourth-largest jackpot
Chiali Bunn, Genaro Padin
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car
ECU Health Medical Center earns breast cancer care accreditation
ECU Health Medical Center earns breast cancer care accreditation
Man arrested for stealing safe
Man arrested for stealing a safe from homeowner