Morant, Grizzlies overpower Hornets for 4th straight win

Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball guards Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) as he drives...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball guards Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)(Scott Kinser | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107 for their fourth straight win.

Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams had 15 rebounds as Memphis improved to 9-10 on the road.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points and 12 assists and Terry Rozier added 21 points for the Hornets, who’ve lost 14 of their last 17 games.

