Mega Millions $940 million jackpot offers fourth-largest jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Residents of Eastern Carolina can win the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Million’s history.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says that the winner would have the choice to take the $940 million as an annuity of$483.5 million in cash. They stress that this is the fourth-largest jackpot sum in the game’s history and the sixth-largest in all of U.S. history.

“Winning a jackpot of that size would be an amazing way to start 2023,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Just remember there are nine ways to win so check your tickets carefully after Friday’s drawing. Good luck to all North Carolinians who are going for the jackpot.”

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

The drawing will be Friday night and can be seen live on WITN-TV at 11:00 p.m.

