Man arrested for stealing a safe from homeowner

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ONLSOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man is arrested after stealing a safe from a person’s home.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a report in December that someone had a safe stolen from a home, containing several pieces of antique jewelry.

They say surveillance video showed 31-year-old Joseph Sewell Jr entering the house several times in November.

Sewell later returned to the home after being confronted by the homeowner and returned the safe. He was arrested January 3rd, 2023 and charged with felony larceny, felony safecracking and felony possession of stolen goods.

Sewell was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Det. A. Coleman at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. You may remain anonymous when calling.

