High school librarian accused of having sex with student, sending nude photos

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school librarian is accused of having sex with a student and sending naked pictures to him.

Kacey Davenport, the media coordinator at Columbia High School, turned herself in at the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office.

The 40-year-old woman is charged with five counts of sex acts with a student, indecent liberties with a minor, dissemination of material harmful to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigator Frank Mitchell said the crimes happened during the last school year and did not occur at the high school.

Mitchell said they learned of the crimes when the victim recently brought it to their attention. He said it involved only one student.

Davenport was released after posting a $100,000 secured bond. There’s no word yet on Davenport’s current employment status with Tyrrell County Schools.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.