ECU men come up just short against UCF

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball had two tries at the final horn but couldn’t get the three ball to go as they fell to UCF 64-61 on Wednesday night at Minges Coliseum.

It’s the 15th straight defeat for the Pirates to the Knights.

C.J. Kelly was unstoppable for UCF putting up 30 points to lead all scorers.

Pirates had co-team high scoring from Brandon Johnson and RJ Felton who both had 16 points.

Javon Small got his 5 points in the final minutes as he got them within a score a few times.

Johnson intentionally missed the back half of two free throws down three with about 6 seconds to play. The ball found Wynston Tabbs which didn’t go. Johnson got the ball to Small for the game tying three at the horn but hit the rim.

ECU trailed by 9 with 6:39 to play and willed its way back. But not to be.

“Some of the silly mistakes that we were making put you in a position where you have zero margin for error. We don’t have a whole lot as it is,” said ECU head coach Mike Schwartz, “That was a huge part of the second half their ability, I don’t think we were very good or as good as we needed to be in the second half defensively.”

“Moving forward teach me how to overcome adversity,” said ECU forward Ezra Ausar, “Rebounding, finishing, and one on one defense.”

Former ECU starter Brandon Suggs held to 1 point, -14 on the floor in his return to Greenville. He did draw and commit a number of fouls. There appeared to be no love lost with the Knights transfer guard. The fans booed him whenever he touched the ball.

The game was ECU play-by-play man Jeff Charles 1,000th career basketball game. He was recognized with cheers early in the first half.

The Pirates drop to 10-6 overall and 1-2 in the AAC. They have another tough test at Memphis on Saturday at 2 PM.

