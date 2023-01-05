ECU Health Medical Center earns breast cancer care accreditation

ECU Health Medical Center earns breast cancer care accreditation
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) granted accredited status to ECU Health Medical Center for the ninth year.

The NAPBC, a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons, tells WITN that breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death of women in North Carolina. They emphasize the importance of quality of cancer care in the Eastern Carolina area.

Brian Floyd, chief operating officer of ECU Health and president of ECU Health Medical Center say that bringing standardized and quality care to eastern North Carolina is the mission. He also said that data from clinical trials and research from Brody School of Medicine have been the major factor to their quality care.

“ECU Health is committed to maintaining excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, compassionate, patient-centered, high-quality care for patients with all types of cancer. Patients with breast cancer at ECU Health benefit from a robust team of disease site specialists in surgery, oncology and radiotherapy who are committed to working together to provide the type of care this important designation represents. I am grateful to our ECU Health team members and new breast cancer program leader, Dr. Karinn Chambers, for not only adhering to these standards but surpassing them.”

Dr. Emmanuel Zervos, executive director of cancer services at ECU Health, and professor at the Brody School of Medicine at ECU

To learn more about breast cancer screenings and treatment options near you, please visit ECUHealth.org/breast-cancer.

