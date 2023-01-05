Drought Update; Some improvement for a few counties
Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions continue
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update show a slight reduction in the drought status for southern counties. Pamlico, Carteret, eastern Beaufort, southern Craven, eastern Jones, and eastern Onslow counties were downgraded from “moderate” to “abnormally dry” status. Most other areas remain in moderate drought status as we head into 2023 on a very dry note.
Thursday
Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. High 69. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear and chilly. Low 42. Winds SW at 4 to 8 mph.
Friday
Sunny and cooler. High of 57. Winds: NW 7 to 15 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and cool. High of 56. Winds: NNW 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy yet dry. High of 59. Winds: NE 5 to 10 mph.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.