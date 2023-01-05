Drought Update; Some improvement for a few counties

Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions continue
By Jim Howard
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update show a slight reduction in the drought status for southern counties. Pamlico, Carteret, eastern Beaufort, southern Craven, eastern Jones, and eastern Onslow counties were downgraded from “moderate” to “abnormally dry” status. Most other areas remain in moderate drought status as we head into 2023 on a very dry note.

Some counties have seen a reduction in the drought status
Some counties have seen a reduction in the drought status(Jim Howard)
Most of eastern Carolina in moderate drought status
Most of eastern Carolina in moderate drought status(Jim Howard)

Thursday

Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. High 69. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear and chilly. Low 42. Winds SW at 4 to 8 mph.

Friday

Sunny and cooler. High of 57. Winds: NW 7 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Sunny and cool. High of 56. Winds: NNW 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy yet dry. High of 59. Winds: NE 5 to 10 mph.

