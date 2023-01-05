Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone

James Ward, Jr.
James Ward, Jr.(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone.

James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies.

Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.

The man was charged with four counts of felony larceny and one count of obtaining property by false pretense.

Ward was jailed on a $65,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sudden death of PCS Exceptional Students teacher
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
Pickup and tractor-trailer involved in Pitt County accident
Update: No serious injuries in accident involving pickup and tractor-trailer
The gym roof received significant damage this afternoon.
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
Troy Chance
Fentanyl bust nets $3 million bond for Havelock man
The North Carolina Cash 5 logo
Beaufort County woman celebrates $225k Cash 5 jackpot

Latest News

Win A Four Pack To The Big Daddy Motorsports Truck & Tractor Pull
Speedway employee arrested, charged with felony larceny
Speedway employee arrested, charged with felony larceny
Mega Millions $940 million jackpot offers fourth-largest jackpot
Storm damage in Bath-Bayview area
National Weather Service says tornado likely touched down in Bayview