Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone.

James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies.

Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.

The man was charged with four counts of felony larceny and one count of obtaining property by false pretense.

Ward was jailed on a $65,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.