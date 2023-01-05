DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car

Chiali Bunn, Genaro Padin
Chiali Bunn, Genaro Padin(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a father is facing child abuse and a slew of other charges after leading them on a high-speed chase with the man’s 2-year-old child in the vehicle.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that Chiali Bunn, 28, of Rocky Mount, was in the driver’s seat on Wednesday when he turned around at the sight of a checkpoint on Taylors Store Road.

Deputies began chasing Bunn who they said led them on several side roads, onto Highway 64, then through Franklin and Wake counties.

We’re told Bunn hit the front end of another vehicle while swerving to avoid a tire deflation device but was able to continue driving.

Deputies said they ended up using a PIT maneuver to stop Bunn which caused the car to drive onto the right shoulder and come to rest against a tree.

The sheriff’s office said they found Bunn’s two-year-old child in a car seat in the backseat. The child was taken to Wake Medical Center with what deputies said are serious injuries.

We’ve asked the sheriff’s office if the child’s injuries were the result of the initial crash, the PIT maneuver, or if they were suffered before the chase.

Bunn and his passenger Genaro Padin, 20, of Bailey, were taken to Wake Medical Center with minor injuries and released.

Deputies said they found a short-barrel assault rifle, which is considered a weapon of mass destruction, loaded rifle magazines, a semi-automatic pistol with 50 round barrel magazine and other extended magazines, cocaine, and other pills.

Deputies said Bunn had nine outstanding warrants from Nash and Johnson counties. Bunn has been charged with felony speeding to elude, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control, illegal passing, felony child abuse, possession of firearm by felon, carrying concealed weapon, possession of weapon of mass destruction, possession with intent to sale and deliver, maintain a vehicle for sale and deliver of narcotics along with 9 outstanding warrants to included felony speed to elude, felony possession of marijuana and probation violation.

Padin was charged with carrying concealed weapon, possession of weapon of mass destruction, possession with intent to sale and deliver narcotics, maintain a vehicle for sale and deliver of narcotics and outstanding warrant out of wake county for uttering a forged instrument.

Bunn was given a $379,000 secured bond while Padin was given a $100,000 secured bond.

