Davis hits 1,000th point as UNC men beat Wake Forest

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - RJ Davis scored 22 of hit 27 points in the second half and Armando Bacot had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 88-79 in a back-and-forth game that featured nine ties and 20 lead changes.

Davis tallied his 1,000th career point in the win. He is the 81st Tar Heel to hit the milestone.

Seth Trimble made a layup to give North Carolina (10-5, 2-2 ACC) the lead for good 65-64 with 8:55 to play.

Bacot followed with a fast-break dunk and then stole a pass and hit Davis for a 3-pointer to spark a 12-3 run that gave the Tar Heels an eight-point lead.

Damari Monsanto led Wake Forest (10-5, 2-2) with 17 points, Andrew Carr had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Tyree Appleby also scored 16 points and had nine assists.

