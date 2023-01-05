Crash near Kinston causes backup

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston.

They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston.

Two lanes were closed, and an hour later one lane has opened back up to traffic.

WITN has received several messages from viewers on the backup.

We will update you with more information once it comes into to us.

