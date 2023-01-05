Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Getting Cooler for Friday and the Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 70s, and even the 60s for most, are gone. We will fall to the 40s tonight as temperatures start to get back to what you’d expect for January. A lot of sunshine is in the forecast for Friday. A few spots may hit the 60s but for most, 50s. Winds switch to the northwest and could be breezy at times.

For the weekend, expect a mixture of sun and clouds. Mornings will be cold. We’ll drop to near freezing for the first time in over a week Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs reach the 50s. We’ll spend most of the day in the 40s so keep the jacket close. A few sprinkles are possible Sunday with better chances Sunday night. Data does disagree on how widespread the rain will be. Many could see a nice soaking rain to help drought conditions. Rain should move out by Monday morning.

Next week looks pretty dry. Another round of showers arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Temperatures stay consistently average, highs in the 50s/lows in the 30s.

Thursday Night

Clear skies. Low around 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny skies. High 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 54F. Winds light and variable.

