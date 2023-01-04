Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County.

On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.

Four days later, less than three blocks away, a work barn caught fire.

Around 3:15 p.m. smoke could be seen above tree tops.

Property owner Otto Florschutz said he was inside earlier working with tools he says are 60-70 years old. The barn sits on the back of his property off Highway 264. He’s lived there 47 years and used the barn for his work, making duck decoys.

Florschutz says he turned everything off when he left the building. But about an hour later it was on fire.

An investigation is underway but according to Clark’s Neck Chief Bryan Dixon, they were dispatched for a grass fire.

After one firefighter got on scene, they saw the building on fire and called in more crews.

“In this particular case I believe, a breaker had been kicking off serval times over a long period of time. That’s an indicator that something is a foul,” said Chief Dixon.

No one was injured in the fire.

