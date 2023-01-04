Teacher of the week: Shannon Zarnesky

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s teacher of the week is Shannon Zarnesky from Pitt County Early College Prep High School.

Zarnesky teaches various history classes and even tutor’s student’s that aren’t in her class.

She said she has always loved history and was inspired by one of her own teachers to teach history lessons.

Zarnesky says she wants all of her students to know that she will always be there to help guide them through their work and help them achieve their very best.

