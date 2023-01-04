Storm damages gym at South Lenoir High School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through.

Officials are at the high school accessing the damage.

Stroud said there were also reports of downed trees across southern parts of the county while a tree fell into a home on Catherine Avenue in Kinston.

The National Weather Service also reported a tree down on a house on Morgan Swamp Road, northeast of New Bern, damage to homes along Highway 33 and Guilford Station Road in Beaufort County, and a large metal garage lifted up and blown into Lanefield Road outside of Kenansville.

