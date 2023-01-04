Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora

Possible tornado in Aurora
Possible tornado in Aurora(Richard Alligood)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County.

Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles.

There was some damage in Aurora, including multiple trees down along Highway 33 between Broome Road and Guilford Station Road with some damage to nearby houses.

On the other side of the Pamlico River, law enforcement reported large pine trees twisted and broken with several powerlines down along Bayview Road in Bayview.

In Kenansville, Duplin County, a large metal garage/warehouse structure was lifted up and blown into the road in the 1200 block of Lanefield Road.

Craven County reports multiple trees down in the Askin area with some damage to houses. There is also a tree down on a house northeast of New Bern.

