Pilot smelled smoke on commercial flight to Onslow County airport

ONLSOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A passenger jet from Charlotte made a safe landing at Albert Ellis airport this afternoon after the pilot smelled smoke onboard.

Airport Director Chris White said American Airlines flight 5971 was en route to the Onslow County airport when it happened.

Emergency fire, EMS, and state troopers conducted a full response as the plane with 50 people on board came in for a landing just after 1:00 p.m.

White says there were no injuries.

The jet was an ERJ 145 that holds 50 passengers.

The plane was supposed to leave Albert Ellis on its return flight to Charlotte at 1:50 p.m. but that departure has been delayed as mechanics continue to look over the aircraft.

