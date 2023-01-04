Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville

Copper Beech Townhouse was sight of deadly shooting
Copper Beech Townhouse was sight of deadly shooting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville.

Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The shooting happened in the Copper Beech Townhouses around 4 a.m. Sunday. That’s where Greenville Police found 32-year-old Deshawn Roundtree dead from a gunshot wound. Kiaira Boomer, 21, was also shot, but her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Investigators believe an argument inside the building led to the shooting. Neighbors WITN talked to said they heard the commotion.

“As soon as the ball dropped, we couldn’t tell if it was someone popping champagne bottles or fireworks. We had decided it wasn’t gonna be gunshots. But then we kept hearing banging and arguing from one of the neighbors, and then the morning of, there were a bunch of detectives, and one of my roommates said there were shots, at like 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.,” said neighbor Thomas Green, referring to the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

“They pulled out a dude, and they started giving him CPR, then they dragged him all the way over there, and I guess he didn’t make it,” said neighbor Kennedy Uwakwe who was coming home as police arrived. “They put a white cloth on top of him. I don’t know, I just feel like I’m living in the hood or something. I don’t know. It’s just trifling.”

“Crazy stuff. Living here you would think it’s safe, but it’s not. Just shooting here and there all the time,” said neighbor Diamond Vital.

We talked to loved ones of Roundtree. He’s described as an intelligent person who loved to sing and dance and someone who never met a stranger.

