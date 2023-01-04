NC drivers don’t expect big impacts from gas tax hike

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinian’s are paying a little bit more at the gas pumps this year.

The state is hiking the gas tax an additional 2 cents a gallon pushing it from 38.5 cents to 40.5.

Though that doesn’t sound too bad, the increase rounds out to about an extra $15.00 to $20.00 a year for North Carolina drivers who fill up a 15 gallon tank every week.

Greenville driver Donald Taft says he’s honestly used to paying a little bit more because of inflation.

“We’re just going to have to adjust to life. It’s just a part of life. Things are going up now,” Taft said.

Concrete truck driver Eric Taylor says it’s too early to say if the increase will hurt his business. “I’m everywhere from New Bern, Greenville Farmville, I’m everywhere. It does affect me somewhat, but it is what it is.”

But where is all the gas tax money going? About 75% of it will go towards transportation infrastructure projects. About 50% of the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s operation budget relies on that revenue.

The NCDOT says “The state motor fuel tax funds highway and other transportation construction projects and the maintenance and operations of your transportation systems.”

The state motor fuel tax produces about 50% of all state-generated transportation revenue.

North Carolina’s gas tax is the 13-th highest tax in the nation just above the U.S average.

The federal tax on gasoline is 18.4 cents per gallon and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.

The national average price per gallon is $3.23 cents which is 13 cents higher than the previous week.

The state average is currently $3.04, compared to last week’s $2.90 cents.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.