Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner. The numbers drawn late Tuesday were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and gold Mega Ball 18.

The next drawing is scheduled to be held Friday night. The new $940 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

The lack of a winner Tuesday means there have been 23 straight drawings without anyone taking the top prize. The new jackpot will remain the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

