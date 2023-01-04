Man gets federal prison time for shootout with Nash County deputies

Jarred Ford
Jarred Ford(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Florida man was sentenced today on federal crimes for a shootout in 2021 with Nash County deputies.

Jarred Ford was given 10 years in federal prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputy William Toney was shot three times by Ford, according to Nash County authorities after the St. Petersburg man was pulled over on I-95 back in February of 2021.

Deputies pulled Ford over for speeding and Deputy Shelby Smith told the man that she smelled marijuana. Ford admitted there was marijuana in the car, and Smith told him they were going to search him. That’s when Ford began to struggle with deputies, pulling out a gun from his pocket and firing it multiple times, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

While Deputy Toney was hit, they said Deputy Smith was able to return fire, hitting Ford multiple times.

Ford is still awaiting state charges of attempted murder in the shootout.

Deputy Toney was released from Vidant Medical Center several days after the shooting.

Deputy William Toney recovering at Vidant Medical Center
Deputy William Toney recovering at Vidant Medical Center(Nash County Sheriff's Office)

