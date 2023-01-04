Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak.

Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.

Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves in the first meeting between the teams since New York eliminated Carolina in seven games during a second-round playoff series last May.

The Hurricanes had points in 17 straight and hadn’t lost in regulation since Nov. 23.

Carolina led 3-2 entering the third before Panarin tied it with his 11th goal 36 seconds into the period. Miller put New York ahead 4-3 with a deflection at 10:27.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.