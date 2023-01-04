First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe storms increases over Eastern NC today

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, bringing a threat of damaging winds
Today's First Alert Weather Day will extend until sunset as severe storms move in from the west.
Today's First Alert Weather Day will extend until sunset as severe storms move in from the west.(WITN Weather)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today is now a First Alert Weather Day due to an increased threat of severe weather this afternoon and evening. The cold front we’ve been tracking the past several days has held together better than anticipated, creating a riper environment for severe thunderstorms. Communities closer to the Crystal Coast and the New River will have a slightly higher risk of severe storms as instability near the coast could support storm development.

The storms are still expected to die out over the East this evening, which will limit the duration of any severe storms that do develop. Tornado watches in Pender and Sampson counties are in effect until 5 p.m. this evening. No other counties are currently under any watches. Wind gusts generated by the storms could reach up to 60 mph and this is the threat that most of us could face. The threat of severe storms will decrease rapidly between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for select counties near Cape Fear until 5 p.m.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for select counties near Cape Fear until 5 p.m.(WITN Weather)

