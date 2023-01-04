Fentanyl bust nets $3 million bond for Havelock man

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man is in jail under a $3 million bond after being arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Havelock police on Friday arrested Troy Chance on three counts of trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling illegal narcotics.

Police said the charges came after a large amount of fentanyl was bought off the 30-year-old Chance during a controlled buy.

