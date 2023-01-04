ECU women’s basketball picks up first conference win on the road

ECU 55, Memphis 47
ECU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ECU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, TN (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball earned their first conference win Tuesday night at Memphis 55-47.

Farmville central graduate Amiya Joyner was conference rookie of the week this week and continued to play well in the game. Amiya had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Danae McMeal had a game-high 20 points, 11 came in the fourth quarter.

Pirates are next at home on Sunday at 2 PM when they host Tulane.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savion Moore
Teenager charged in Greenville New Year’s Day murder
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The deadly shooting happened New Year's Day.
One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Greenville apartment
Danielle Small
Woman arrested after shooting man in the face during argument
This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Malachi...
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
Conley boys beat Rose
D.H. Conley boys beat rival J.H. Rose, North Pitt girls get redemption win over South Central
D.H. Conley boys beat rival J.H. Rose, North Pitt girls get redemption win over South Central
D.H. Conley boys beat rival J.H. Rose, North Pitt girls get redemption win over South Central
ECU wide receiver CJ Johnson declares for NFL Draft
ECU wide receiver CJ Johnson declares for NFL Draft