ECU women’s basketball picks up first conference win on the road

MEMPHIS, TN (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball earned their first conference win Tuesday night at Memphis 55-47.

Farmville central graduate Amiya Joyner was conference rookie of the week this week and continued to play well in the game. Amiya had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Danae McMeal had a game-high 20 points, 11 came in the fourth quarter.

Pirates are next at home on Sunday at 2 PM when they host Tulane.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.