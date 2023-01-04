ECU wide receiver CJ Johnson declares for NFL Draft

D.H. Conley grad made announcement on social media
Greenville's CJ Johnson
Greenville's CJ Johnson(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU wide receiver C.J. Johnson announced this evening he will enter his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson had a comeback season for the Pirates after being suspended from the team in spring. CJ was ECU’s second-leading receiver this year going over 1,000 yards receiving with 10 touchdown catches. He also was 1-1 passing on a near touchdown toss to Holton Ahlers in the bowl game. The D.H. Conley graduate is listed as a junior on the ECU roster.

