ECU wide receiver CJ Johnson declares for NFL Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU wide receiver C.J. Johnson announced this evening he will enter his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson had a comeback season for the Pirates after being suspended from the team in spring. CJ was ECU’s second-leading receiver this year going over 1,000 yards receiving with 10 touchdown catches. He also was 1-1 passing on a near touchdown toss to Holton Ahlers in the bowl game. The D.H. Conley graduate is listed as a junior on the ECU roster.

