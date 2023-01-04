Driver trapped in vehicle following Pitt County accident

Pickup and tractor-trailer involved in Pitt County accident
Pickup and tractor-trailer involved in Pitt County accident(Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was trapped in his pickup and had to be rescued after an accident with a tractor-trailer that sent both vehicles down an embankment in Pitt County.

The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department says the accident happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 123 on the Highway 11 bypass.

Traffic was shut down in the southbound lanes for more than an hour.

We’re awaiting further information from Highway Patrol on how the accident happened and any injuries.

