D.H. Conley boys beat rival J.H. Rose, North Pitt girls get redemption win over South Central

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley boys turned a one-score game into a double-digit win in the final minutes as they beat rival J.H. Rose 56-46 in high school boys basketball.

Isaiah Crumpler leading the way for Conley with 18 points, Cooper Marcum had 17, and ECU football commit Bryce Weaver added 12 in the win.

Justin Grimes had 12 points to lead the way for Rose. Hugh Collins added 11 most of them second half. It was tied in the 4th.

North Pitt girls fell by a score at South Central earlier this season but picked up a runaway win 71-53 in round two on their home floor.

We are told Zamareya Jones had 45 points for the Panthers in the victory. She was knocking down threes left and right in the second half. 10th win this year for North Pitt.

