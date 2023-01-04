LIVE: District Attorney holding news conference on Columbus County Sheriff hearing

Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An attorney for Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced that Greene plans to resign from the position Wednesday.

Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement at the beginning of a hearing over District Attorney Jon David’s petition for removal and permanent disqualification of Greene.

David is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it below or by clicking here.

A commissioner or county attorney must accept the resignation before the judge will dismiss the hearing.

WECT has crews at the courthouse and will continue to update this story.

David filed a similar petition last fall after recordings of Greene making racist statements about his employees became public. The petition brought forward allegations against Greene including misconduct while in office, a sexual affair with a deputy and other accusations.

Greene resigned during the hearing in October but was reelected just weeks later. He was sworn in for a second term on Dec. 29.

David filed the most recent petition in the minutes after Greene was sworn in.

