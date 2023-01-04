Beaufort County woman celebrates $225k Cash 5 jackpot

The North Carolina Cash 5 logo
The North Carolina Cash 5 logo(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in Washington won the Cash 5 jackpot off a $1 ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that Laura Doran bought her Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion in Washington Square Mall in Washington. Her ticket ended up matching all five white balls on the December 3 drawing.

Dorgan arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $160,696.

For more details on how officials tell us money raised by the lottery made a difference in Beaufort County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Driver trapped in vehicle following Pitt County accident
Troy Chance
Fentanyl bust nets $3 million bond for Havelock man
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
