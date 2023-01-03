Three people shot in Wallace

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say three people were shot last night.

Wallace police said it happened in the 400 block of East Cliff Street. The three victims were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said four people are in custody and the shooting appears to be between acquaintances.

