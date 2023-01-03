Teenager charged in Greenville New Year’s Day murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have made an arrest in their first murder of the new year.

Savion Moore was booked into the Pitt County jail this morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury, and discharge a weapon in occupied property.

The 18-year-old is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Greenville police said officers got a call around 4 a.m. on Sunday to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apartment 206 inside of the Copper Beech apartment complex.

When they arrived, they found Deshawn Roundtree, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said Kiaira Boomer, 21, was taken to ECU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe an argument between acquaintances inside the apartment led to the shooting.

Officers say Moore was arrested at his home on Beasley Drive in a joint effort between their Major Crimes Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Emergency Response Team, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force.

