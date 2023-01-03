Sports Spotlight: New Bern senior Brimmer wins state football title, hits 1000th point in basketball in December

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - It was a huge December for New Bern high. They have a special group of senior boys this year. Will Brimmer is a leader in the group and part of two major achievements this month. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I started playing football first. I was really bad at basketball actually,” says New Bern senior Will Brimmer, “Football was something I picked up naturally.”

Will Brimmer was a senior captain on the New Bern state championship football team this fall. It is still surreal for Will.

“I have been looking at the pictures and videos people have made,” says Brimmer, “Like yeah, wow, we really state champs.”

Leading the Bears is another thing that came naturally for Will with work.

“I have always been told I have been a leader, I just have to embrace it,” says Brimmer, “That leader mentality. I just gotta keep it up and keep it going.”

“He’s just a leader man. I tell people early on he can put the basketball in the hole. He has a unique ability to score,” says New Bern head boys basketball coach Calvin Campbell, “But his teammates love him. He’s a great person. He’s a great teammate. He’s really been a joy for me to coach all four years he has been here.”

Leadership, the long football season kept from the basketball court.

“Adjusting back was kind of weird,” says Brimmer, “It still felt like I was running on grass. I had to get my feet, legs under me to get back constantly running up and down the basketball court.”

It didn’t take too long though, about a week after the state final, will notched his 1000th career point.

“It’s huge. It just doesn’t happen. We have done the math. We have been able to count back to two boys players that we know of that have done it at this school,” says Campbell, “It is a lot of points, 1,000 points. Even with him, he did it in 2 1/2 years cause we had the COVID season where we only played 14 games.”

“That means a lot. Like, I really enjoy the support everybody gives me and... it’s a lot,” says Brimmer, “It means a lot to me.”

Brimmer staring in multiple sports has left him with a good problem to have as he looks to his college athletic future.

“I really love both and I haven’t decided yet which I want to school for,” says Will, “This year has really made me consider more going to college for football.”

