POLICE: No forced entry in elderly woman’s home before murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released some new information on the murder last week of an elderly Greenville woman.

The body of Barbara Fenner was found Thursday in her Contentnea Street home by police after relatives became concerned when they last heard from her on Christmas Eve.

Today police confirmed there were no signs of forced entry into her home, but still would not release how the 79-year-old woman was killed. They did say there were obvious signs of foul play.

Police are seeking help from anyone that may have information on this homicide. You can call police at 252-329-4186, or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.