Onslow County wildlife sanctuary says highly contagious bird flu spreading across ENC

Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary rehabilitates injured wild animals and returns them to the...
Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary rehabilitates injured wild animals and returns them to the wild.(Jacyn Abbott)
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An animal sanctuary here in Eastern Carolina is raising awareness as, over the weekend, it received an influx of calls from folks discovering birds that had fallen from the sky.

Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary said cold weather tends to bring a rise in the spread of a virus that threatens wild and domesticated birds. It’s called, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) also known as Bird Flu.

Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary in Onslow County is dedicated to helping rehabilitate and release injured animals but bird flu is not something they can treat. We’re told that the strand circulating here in the east is highly contagious.

“If somebody brought us a diseased pelican with the highly pathogenic avian influenza that spread into our animal building and out to these grounds, we would have to euthanize every single bird that’s here. We would have to shut down and we don’t want to that happen,” said Toni O’Neil, sanctuary founder, and executive director

The U.S Department of Agriculture Animal Health and Inspection Services is reporting the third highest spread along the eastern coastline. And while there is a concern for birds, “There is a very, very, very, very low transmission rate to humans,” according to O’Neil.

At last check, there were around 176 cases detected in our state, but that is only what is reported.

“If that is what’s being reported, what representation of that on the landscape of the number of birds that are actually dying from it,” said State Biologist Chris Kent. “So, the ones that we are finding and the ones being reported to us, that number [possibly] could be could be pretty small in comparison to overall impact to our bird population.”

While the sanctuary can’t risk infecting its own birds, Possumwood officials said it will assist with euthanizing any brought to them with the incurable disease.

“We know this is an incurable disease. What we want to do is end the suffering,” said O’Neil. “We will come out, take it from you, put it in our container. We will offer you hand sanitizer, allow you to go home and wash. Then once they have left we will then humanely euthanize it. That’s not something we are going to do that the person has to witness it.”

The main signs to be on the look for are mostly neurological – stumbling and tremors or discoloration in the skin. Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs.

When you do come into contact with a sick animal, they ask you to wear gloves, and have a bag you can put them in. As for clothes immediately change once you’re done being in contact with the bird and then shower.

Possumwood is open and taking in injured animals they nurse back to help, but if you see a bird and are unsure if it is sick or not, you can call the sanctuary or contact state organizations.

Possumwood Acre’s phone number is (910) 326-6432. Their email, address and website can be found on their Facebook page.

As for the state’s help, you can contact the North Carolina State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at (919)-707-3250, or visit their website www.ncagr.gov/avianflu

Another resource is the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. Visit their website and type “Avian Flu” in the search bar at the top right of the screen.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GPD are asking for help in locating this car in relation items stolen on December 18, 2022.
Greenville Police are asking for help in finding coin thief
crime scene tape generic
Firearms stolen from business in the east
Just over 15 thousand in Carteret county were without power New Year’s Eve
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Do you have free money waiting for you?
A home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Hillcrest Road in Lenoir County.
UPDATE: SBI investigating Lenoir County house fire

Latest News

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigating after dead dogs found along the road
One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Greenville apartment
One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Greenville apartment
UPDATE: Kinston police believe juveniles responsible for destroying gazebo New Year’s Eve
UPDATE: Kinston police believe juveniles responsible for destroying gazebo New Year’s Eve
Homicide investigation generic
One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Greenville apartment