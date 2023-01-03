Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County

Rodney Leonard
Rodney Leonard(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins.

Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.

Deputies say over the past few months they have received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins in the West Edgecombe community. Detectives said they tracked down surveillance video in many of the cases and were able to develop Leonard as a suspect.

On Friday they searched a home in Rocky Mount where a stolen hunting rifle was found and Leonard was arrested.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

