Former congressman transitions to D.C. public affairs job

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Days after announcing his early retirement from Congress, G.K. Butterfield takes a job at a Washington, D.C. consulting firm.

Butterfield is an 18-year congressional veteran who served as a senior member of the Whip team and the elected chair of the Congressional Black Caucus in 2014.

He will now work for McGuireWoods Consulting on the federal public affairs team as a senior advisor.

“G.K. has been a leading legislator, one who has managed to help pass laws that have re-shaped U.S. governmental policy as well as greatly improved the lives of his constituents,” wrote Mark Bowles in a press release. “We are very fortunate to welcome G.K. to our firm.”

The former first congressional district representative told WITN that his new role will come with a blackout on congressional lobbying, a restriction he said was normal in this career transition.

Butterfield’s seat was won by Don Davis in November.

