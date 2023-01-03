Feds give $110 million to help replace Alligator River Bridge

The bridge is 60 years old.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A vital link here in Eastern Carolina is getting a replacement, thanks to an injection of federal money.

The Alligator River Bridge carries U.S. 64 between Tyrrell and Dare counties.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the $268 million project has received a $110 million federal grant.

“This bridge is a lifeline for the people of North Carolina both to and from the Barrier Islands. It is one of the few options residents and visitors have for accessing our far eastern counties and this bridge replacement will serve our state for decades to come,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

The current bridge was opened in 1962 and is a swing-span bridge. With more than 4,000 boats moving through the area each year, traffic is often delayed as the swing-span opens and closes.

When there is a malfunction on the three-mile-long bridge, people are forced to use a 90 mile detour.

The new bridge will be a two-lane high-rise bridge, built north of the current span.

The DOT plans for construction to start no later than 2025.

