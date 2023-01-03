Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigating after dead dogs found along the road

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three dogs were found along the road that appeared to have been starved to death and dumped.

Around 2:30 pm Sunday, the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker Street Extension just outside the town limit of Tarboro.

They say the dogs did not have anything to identify them or microchips.

If you have any information you can call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit at 252-641-7911.

